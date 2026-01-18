Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVLA) Short Interest Up 60.9% in December

Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,326,830 shares, a growth of 60.9% from the December 15th total of 824,522 shares. Currently, 14.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,392 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,392 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 14.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palvella Therapeutics

In related news, COO Kathleen Goin sold 4,302 shares of Palvella Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $415,013.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Palvella Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. 40.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palvella Therapeutics Stock Down 4.1%

PVLA stock opened at $99.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.92 and a beta of -0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.27. Palvella Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $114.69.

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.18). As a group, analysts expect that Palvella Therapeutics will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PVLA. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Palvella Therapeutics from $105.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Palvella Therapeutics from $87.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Palvella Therapeutics from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.69.

About Palvella Therapeutics

Palvella Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: PVLA) is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company devoted to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for immunological and inflammatory diseases. The company employs a proprietary small?molecule and biologics platform to identify and modulate key molecular pathways that drive neutrophil? and complement?mediated inflammation, aiming to deliver targeted treatment options for patients with significant unmet medical needs.

Palvella’s pipeline comprises several preclinical assets designed to address both prevalent chronic inflammatory conditions and rare autoinflammatory syndromes.

Featured Stories

