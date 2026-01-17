Short Interest in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Increases By 76.8%

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 25,176 shares, an increase of 76.8% from the December 15th total of 14,237 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 44,616 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 44,616 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of PHB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.70. 106,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,196. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.54. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $18.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 48,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 162.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 11,360 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 176,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

