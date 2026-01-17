Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Shares Down 17.6% – What’s Next?

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 17.6% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 2,647,996 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 240% from the average daily volume of 779,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Bayhorse Silver Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 503.12, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 2.09.

About Bayhorse Silver

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon. It also entered into an option agreement to acquire an 80% interest in the Brandywine project located in British Colombia. The company was formerly known as Kent Exploration Inc and changed its name to Bayhorse Silver Inc in December 2013.

