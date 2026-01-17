Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Down 2.5% – Here’s Why

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.88 and last traded at $17.06. Approximately 29,093,802 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 35,592,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

Key Rivian Automotive News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rivian Automotive this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RIVN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Cfra Research raised shares of Rivian Automotive to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.03.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 61.34% and a negative return on equity of 57.33%. The business’s revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 52,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $869,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,246,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,690,323. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Krawiec sold 3,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $71,089.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,422.90. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 155,054 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,010 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,629,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,673,512 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,198,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,310 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 13.4% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,351,127 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $269,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,394 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 496.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,305,236 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $31,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1,353.6% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,058,284 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $28,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,686 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

Featured Articles

