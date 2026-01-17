Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 798,128 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the December 15th total of 1,076,042 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 782,113 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 782,113 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 44,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.98. The company had a trading volume of 364,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,278. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1279 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 13th. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund’s payout ratio is -7,650.00%.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE: PDO) is an actively managed closed-end fund sponsored by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (“PIMCO”), a global investment manager specializing in fixed income. PDO seeks to provide investors with a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The fund trades on the New York Stock Exchange and follows a dynamic, multi-sector approach to income generation.

The fund’s portfolio is diversified across a broad range of fixed-income asset classes.

