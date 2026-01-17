Head-To-Head Contrast: Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) vs. Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY)

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) and Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Reynolds Consumer Products and Pigeon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reynolds Consumer Products 0 8 2 0 2.20 Pigeon 0 0 0 0 0.00

Reynolds Consumer Products currently has a consensus price target of $26.63, suggesting a potential upside of 11.26%. Given Reynolds Consumer Products’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Reynolds Consumer Products is more favorable than Pigeon.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

26.8% of Reynolds Consumer Products shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Reynolds Consumer Products shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Reynolds Consumer Products has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pigeon has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Reynolds Consumer Products and Pigeon”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reynolds Consumer Products $3.70 billion 1.36 $352.00 million $1.46 16.39 Pigeon $688.99 million 1.53 $55.26 million $0.13 17.00

Reynolds Consumer Products has higher revenue and earnings than Pigeon. Reynolds Consumer Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pigeon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Reynolds Consumer Products pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Pigeon pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Reynolds Consumer Products pays out 63.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pigeon pays out 61.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Reynolds Consumer Products and Pigeon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reynolds Consumer Products 8.20% 15.88% 7.01% Pigeon 9.17% 12.53% 9.66%

Summary

Reynolds Consumer Products beats Pigeon on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally. The Hefty Waste & Storage segment offers trash bags under the Hefty Ultra Strong and Hefty Strong brands; and food storage bags under the Hefty and Baggies brands. This segment also provides a suite of products, including compostable bags, bags made from recycled materials, and the orange bags. The Hefty Tableware segment offers disposable and compostable plates, bowls, platters, cups, and cutlery under the Hefty brand. The Presto Products segment primarily sells store brand products in food storage bags, trash bags, reusable storage containers, and plastic wrap categories. It offers both branded and store brand products to grocery stores, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, discount chains, dollar stores, drug stores, home improvement stores, military outlets, and eCommerce retailers. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a subsidiary of Packaging Finance Limited.

About Pigeon

Pigeon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, import, and export of baby and child-care products, maternity items, women’s care products, home healthcare products, and nursing care products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business. The company is involved in the provision of baby and mother care products, such as nursing bottles and nipples, toiletries, breast pads, breast pumps, nipple care products, breast milk storage bags, and breastfeeding-related products under Pigeon and Lansinoh brands. It also offers non-woven products, baby strollers, aging-prevention products, wet wipes, skincare products, cleaning and disinfecting products, and elder care products and services. In addition, the company provides child-minding and daycare services, in-home nursing care support services, outpatient care facility services, operation of in-company childcare facilities, daycare services, event childcare services, babysitter dispatch services, preschool education services, and at-home elder care services. The company was formerly known as Pigeon Honyuki Honpo Corporation and changed its name to Pigeon Corporation in 1966. Pigeon Corporation was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

