ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) Short Interest Down 39.5% in December

ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 124 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the December 15th total of 205 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 534 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF Stock Down 1.3%

NYSEARCA:CLIX traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.18. 523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 million, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.84. ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF has a 1 year low of $40.14 and a 1 year high of $62.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.24.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLIX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Long Online\u002FShort Stores ETF (CLIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ProShares Long Online\u002FShort Stores index. The fund tracks a fixed-selection, tier-weighted index of both long and short positions in US-listed securities. CLIX was launched on Nov 14, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

