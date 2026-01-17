MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU) Short Interest Up 61.0% in December

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 227 shares, an increase of 61.0% from the December 15th total of 141 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CARU traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.74. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 million, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 3.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average of $31.28. MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $37.63.

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MAX Auto Industry 3X Leveraged ETN (CARU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity. CARU was launched on Jun 30, 2023 and is issued by Max.

