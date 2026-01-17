Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Stock Price Up 29.4% – What’s Next?

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) traded up 29.4% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 602,760 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 511% from the average session volume of 98,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Hemostemix Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
About Hemostemix
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia. The company also develops NCP-01, which is preclinical trial to evaluate effect on neuropathic pain and motor function recovery.
