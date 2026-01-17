Pool Corporation $POOL Shares Acquired by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Pool accounts for about 1.7% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $35,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth about $30,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL opened at $267.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pool Corporation has a 52-week low of $226.10 and a 52-week high of $374.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.01. Pool had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 7.77%.The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 45.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $320.00 price target on shares of Pool and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

Pool Corporation is a leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, the company serves a diverse customer base that includes service professionals, independent retailers, high-volume builders, and national retail chains. Pool Corporation’s extensive branch network enables it to maintain strong local customer relationships while leveraging its scale to source products efficiently from manufacturers around the world.

The company’s product portfolio spans pool and spa chemicals, water treatment equipment, pumps, filters, heaters, automation and control systems, liners, safety covers, and cleaning accessories.

