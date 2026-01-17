Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 18,000 Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLTO. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Veralto by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 380,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,609,000 after buying an additional 22,464 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Veralto by 1,579.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,578 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. increased its stake in Veralto by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 172,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,451,000 after buying an additional 14,586 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto during the second quarter worth $597,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Veralto by 8.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,159,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,605,000 after acquiring an additional 94,607 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $102.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.38 and a 200-day moving average of $103.14. Veralto Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.86 and a 52-week high of $110.11. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Veralto had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.850 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.950-0.980 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Veralto’s payout ratio is presently 14.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VLTO. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Veralto from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Veralto from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Veralto from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.89.

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $101,730.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 31,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,373.90. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

