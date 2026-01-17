OneAscent International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OAIM) Short Interest Up 97.2% in December

OneAscent International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OAIM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 28,692 shares, a growth of 97.2% from the December 15th total of 14,548 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,057 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 21,057 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

OneAscent International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OAIM opened at $42.59 on Friday. OneAscent International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.45 million, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.96.

Get OneAscent International Equity ETF alerts:

OneAscent International Equity ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.4074 per share. This represents a yield of 99.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About OneAscent International Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in OneAscent International Equity ETF by 178,333.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneAscent International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in OneAscent International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Patron Partners LLC raised its position in OneAscent International Equity ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 50,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The OneAscent International Equity ETF (OAIM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in an equity portfolio of large- and mid-cap non-US companies. The fund combines an ESG screening methodology with its fundamental investment process OAIM was launched on Sep 15, 2022 and is managed by Oneascent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OneAscent International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneAscent International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.