8,294 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG Purchased by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 292.9% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,562.5% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1%

SPYG stock opened at $107.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.65 and a 12 month high of $109.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.18.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Growth Index measures the performance of the growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all the United States common equities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.