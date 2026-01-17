Rather & Kittrell Inc. Boosts Stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $DFIP

Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 444,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,029 shares during the period. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Rather & Kittrell Inc. owned approximately 1.84% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $18,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIP. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 912,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,548,000 after purchasing an additional 146,941 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 868,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,316,000 after acquiring an additional 18,628 shares during the period. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 798,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,369,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,965,000. Finally, Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 382,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,994,000 after purchasing an additional 25,282 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of DFIP stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.04. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $40.58 and a 12 month high of $42.77.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.