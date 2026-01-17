MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,801 SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF $XME

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 62.5% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the third quarter worth about $845,000. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, FLP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA XME opened at $124.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.28. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $45.89 and a 1-year high of $124.77.

