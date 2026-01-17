iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA Shares Acquired by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,823 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up 4.3% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $22,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITA. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 31.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 19,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 33.1% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 64.8%

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $244.00 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $129.14 and a one year high of $198.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the aerospace and defense sector of the United States equity market. Aerospace companies include manufacturers, assemblers and distributors of aircraft and aircraft parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.