QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $18.80 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,701 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $18,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 328.9% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,676.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,723.21. The trade was a 40.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total value of $164,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 20,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,098.51. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $191.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $221.69. The company has a market capitalization of $174.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho set a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Key Headlines Impacting Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer voiced confidence in Texas Instruments, saying the business cycle and demand trends should “come around,” a high-profile bullish endorsement that can boost investor sentiment. Jim Cramer on Texas Instruments: “It’ll Come Around”

Jim Cramer voiced confidence in Texas Instruments, saying the business cycle and demand trends should “come around,” a high-profile bullish endorsement that can boost investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target on TXN from $170 to $200 while keeping a “hold” rating — the higher target signals more upside in analysts’ models and likely contributed to buying interest. Benzinga

Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target on TXN from $170 to $200 while keeping a “hold” rating — the higher target signals more upside in analysts’ models and likely contributed to buying interest. Positive Sentiment: The board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.42 per share (record Jan. 30; payable Feb. 10), reaffirming cash returns to shareholders and supporting income-oriented demand for the stock. Texas Instruments board declares first quarter 2026 quarterly dividend

The board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.42 per share (record Jan. 30; payable Feb. 10), reaffirming cash returns to shareholders and supporting income-oriented demand for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting TXN’s transition “from CapEx heavyweight to free cash flow machine” reinforces a narrative of improving capital efficiency and stronger cash generation, which is constructive for valuation and dividends. CapEx to free cash flow article

Coverage highlighting TXN’s transition “from CapEx heavyweight to free cash flow machine” reinforces a narrative of improving capital efficiency and stronger cash generation, which is constructive for valuation and dividends. Neutral Sentiment: Long-term performance pieces (e.g., “Here’s How Much $100 Invested … 10 Years Ago”) and general market wrap-ups highlight TXN’s historical returns and recent intraday moves; these are informative for sentiment but less likely to change fundamentals today. Benzinga 10-year performance

Long-term performance pieces (e.g., “Here’s How Much $100 Invested … 10 Years Ago”) and general market wrap-ups highlight TXN’s historical returns and recent intraday moves; these are informative for sentiment but less likely to change fundamentals today. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage consensus remains broadly a “hold,” per coverage summaries — that keeps analyst conviction mixed despite isolated target increases. Consensus recommendation

Brokerage consensus remains broadly a “hold,” per coverage summaries — that keeps analyst conviction mixed despite isolated target increases. Neutral Sentiment: Market reports noting an intraday uptick for TXN reflect the net effect of the items above but don’t add new company-specific catalysts. Zacks market wrap

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.