QRG Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,486 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $17,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in ASML by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 30.2% during the third quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of ASML by 23.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 10,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ASML from $1,140.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,550.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,392.75.

Shares of ASML opened at $1,358.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,101.45 and a 200 day moving average of $941.75. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $578.51 and a 1-year high of $1,375.37.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.74% and a net margin of 27.08%.ASML’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

