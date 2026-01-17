SOL Capital Management CO Purchases 48,905 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 623,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,905 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.4% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. SOL Capital Management CO owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $48,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 194.6% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $81.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.79. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $81.14.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities. The sectors in which the Fund invests include information technology, financials, consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, energy, consumer staples, materials, utilities and telecommunication services.

