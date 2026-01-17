QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $14.55 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 54.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 61,413 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $14,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 134.1% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1,820.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $269.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $286.41 and a 200-day moving average of $275.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.43 and a fifty-two week high of $296.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $2.13. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $294.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $315.00 to $312.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.55, for a total value of $522,058.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 255,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,860,151.30. This trade represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.25, for a total value of $6,956,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,932 shares in the company, valued at $7,493,829. The trade was a 48.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 46,295 shares of company stock worth $13,011,918 over the last ninety days. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers’ compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

