Crypto.com Staked ETH (CDCETH) Price Tops $3,497.58 on Top Exchanges

Crypto.com Staked ETH (CDCETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 17th. Crypto.com Staked ETH has a total market cap of $127.38 million and approximately $17.30 thousand worth of Crypto.com Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto.com Staked ETH token can now be bought for about $3,497.58 or 0.03672209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crypto.com Staked ETH has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Staked ETH Token Profile

Crypto.com Staked ETH’s genesis date was November 8th, 2023. Crypto.com Staked ETH’s total supply is 36,420 tokens. Crypto.com Staked ETH’s official website is www.crypto.com/staking. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com. Crypto.com Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Staked ETH (CDCETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto.com Staked ETH has a current supply of 36,420. The last known price of Crypto.com Staked ETH is 3,482.4231074 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $14,082.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.crypto.com/staking.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto.com Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

