Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) General Counsel Jacob Scott Sells 21,665 Shares of Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 21,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $154,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 404,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,627.76. The trade was a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jacob Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprinklr alerts:

On Tuesday, December 16th, Jacob Scott sold 9,942 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $77,348.76.

Sprinklr Price Performance

NYSE:CXM opened at $6.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.96. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $9.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $219.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.56 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sprinklr has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.430-0.440 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Sprinklr by 11,204.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,530,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,746 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,653,000 after buying an additional 2,966,556 shares during the last quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 1,174.6% in the second quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP now owns 2,166,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,792 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,310,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 31.6% in the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,682,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,610,000 after buying an additional 1,125,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CXM. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sprinklr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CXM

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc (NYSE: CXM) is a leading enterprise software firm specializing in customer experience management. The company offers a unified, AI-driven platform designed to help organizations engage customers across multiple digital and social channels. By consolidating marketing, advertising, research, care and engagement functions into a single SaaS solution, Sprinklr enables brands to deliver consistent and personalized experiences at scale.

Sprinklr’s platform includes modules for social media management, customer service automation, social advertising and market research, supplemented by AI and machine learning capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.