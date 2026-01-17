Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Purchases New Position in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 8,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Genuine Parts by 148.7% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 7,825.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.1% in the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.
Genuine Parts Price Performance
NYSE:GPC opened at $136.80 on Friday. Genuine Parts Company has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $143.48. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.47.
Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.04). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-7.750 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Genuine Parts Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 70.91%.
Genuine Parts Profile
Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.
Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.
