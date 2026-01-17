Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Purchases New Position in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 8,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Genuine Parts by 148.7% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 7,825.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.1% in the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $136.80 on Friday. Genuine Parts Company has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $143.48. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.47.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.04). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-7.750 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 70.91%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.