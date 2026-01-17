SageOak Financial LLC Acquires 29,461 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD

SageOak Financial LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 383,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,461 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises about 13.6% of SageOak Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. SageOak Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $18,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curio Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 192,929.4% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 760,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,513,000 after buying an additional 760,142 shares during the period. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,636,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,660,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,764,000 after acquiring an additional 627,337 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 4,002,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,061,000 after acquiring an additional 606,441 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,075,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFSD opened at $48.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.14. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.72 and a 1-year high of $48.50.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

