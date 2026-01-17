Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 5,405 Target Corporation $TGT

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,405 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,291 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 143.6% during the third quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. now owns 7,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in Target by 2.1% during the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 11,398 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Target in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

TGT opened at $111.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.91 and a 200-day moving average of $96.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.44 and a 12-month high of $145.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.44 billion. Target had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.58%.Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-8.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Target from $117.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Argus decreased their target price on Target from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 1st. DA Davidson set a $120.00 target price on Target in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Target from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGT

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.