Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Buys New Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,022 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,333 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 45,133 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 45,095 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 6,658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 42,617 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.50 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.30.

Key Headlines Impacting Freeport-McMoRan

Here are the key news stories impacting Freeport-McMoRan this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 28,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,364,019.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 105,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,053,059.06. This represents a 21.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 9,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $456,201.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 38,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,349.26. This trade represents a 19.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 2.1%

FCX stock opened at $58.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $60.71. The stock has a market cap of $84.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.89 and its 200 day moving average is $44.51.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.97%.The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.13%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile



Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

See Also

