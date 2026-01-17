Pembroke Management LTD Has $9.82 Million Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. $KBR

Pembroke Management LTD trimmed its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,742 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,064 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in KBR were worth $9,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KBR by 432.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in KBR by 75.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in KBR by 37.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in KBR by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on KBR from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on KBR from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of KBR from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of KBR from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

NYSE KBR opened at $44.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.46. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.52 and a 52-week high of $60.98.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. KBR had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 35.14%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR, Inc is a global engineering, procurement, construction and services (EPC&S) company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm delivers integrated solutions and technologies across the full project lifecycle for customers in the energy, government, industrial and infrastructure sectors. Its offerings span feasibility studies, front-end engineering design, detailed design, procurement, fabrication, construction, commissioning and operations support.

The company is organized into business segments that include Energy Solutions, which focuses on oil and gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and petrochemical plants; Government Solutions, providing logistics, sustainment, training and mission support for defense, intelligence and civilian agencies; and Sustainable Technology, delivering chemical process technologies, water treatment and lower-carbon fuels expertise.

