Pembroke Management LTD Has $22.33 Million Stock Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. $QTWO

Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 58,625 shares during the period. Q2 comprises 2.2% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Q2 were worth $22,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Q2 by 592.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Q2 by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QTWO shares. Stephens set a $90.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Q2 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.57.

In other news, insider Kirk L. Coleman sold 8,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $630,627.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 269,128 shares in the company, valued at $19,829,351.04. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Himagiri K. Mukkamala sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $222,808.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 96,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,669.28. The trade was a 3.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 20,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,778 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Q2 stock opened at $65.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.58 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.08 and a 200-day moving average of $75.02. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.57 and a one year high of $102.07.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.32). Q2 had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $201.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Q2’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc develops and delivers cloud-based digital banking solutions that enable banks and credit unions to enhance customer and member experiences. The company’s core offerings include the Q2 Platform, a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking applications for retail and commercial customers, as well as digital onboarding, payments, and fraud prevention tools. Q2’s platform also provides analytics and reporting capabilities designed to help financial institutions tailor products, optimize workflows, and drive engagement.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 serves hundreds of financial institutions across the United States and Canada.

