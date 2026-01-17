Short Interest in Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Rises By 54.9%

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,299 shares, an increase of 54.9% from the December 15th total of 2,130 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research raised Alvopetro Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Alvopetro Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ALVOF stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alvopetro Energy has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.06.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 million. Alvopetro Energy had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 22.24%.

Alvopetro Energy Inc (OTCMKTS: ALVOF) is a Canada-based oil and gas exploration and production company focused on acquiring and developing upstream assets in Brazil. The company targets conventional hydrocarbon resources through a combination of license acquisitions, seismic appraisal and drilling operations, seeking to build a sustainable production profile in emerging Brazilian basins.

Alvopetro’s principal activities are centered in the Potiguar Basin of northeastern Brazil, where it holds working interests in both onshore and shallow-water concession areas.

