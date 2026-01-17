Short Interest in Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Rises By 54.9%

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,299 shares, an increase of 54.9% from the December 15th total of 2,130 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Zacks Research raised Alvopetro Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Alvopetro Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
View Our Latest Research Report on Alvopetro Energy
Alvopetro Energy Stock Up 0.9%
Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 million. Alvopetro Energy had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 22.24%.
Alvopetro Energy Company Profile
Alvopetro Energy Inc (OTCMKTS: ALVOF) is a Canada-based oil and gas exploration and production company focused on acquiring and developing upstream assets in Brazil. The company targets conventional hydrocarbon resources through a combination of license acquisitions, seismic appraisal and drilling operations, seeking to build a sustainable production profile in emerging Brazilian basins.
Alvopetro’s principal activities are centered in the Potiguar Basin of northeastern Brazil, where it holds working interests in both onshore and shallow-water concession areas.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alvopetro Energy
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.