Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) Receives $29.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.7778.

TDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th.

Teradata Stock Performance

TDC opened at $29.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.48. Teradata has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $33.03.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $416.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.30 million. Teradata had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 83.22%. Teradata’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Teradata has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 2.380-2.420 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Teradata

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teradata by 2,132.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 405.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Teradata by 64.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata’s product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

