Sarepta Therapeutics’ (SRPT) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.76.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.48. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $120.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $399.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.51 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 11.25%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other news, COO Ian Michael Estepan sold 13,187 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $294,201.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 193,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,312,523. The trade was a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 214.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $224,000. Sovran Advisors LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.2% in the second quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 61,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 21.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 867,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after acquiring an additional 155,358 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of precision genetic medicines for rare neuromuscular diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Sarepta’s core expertise lies in designing RNA-targeted therapies and gene therapies that address underlying genetic mutations. The company’s mission is to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and related disorders through innovative modalities.

Sarepta’s commercial products include several exon-skipping therapies approved by the U.S.

