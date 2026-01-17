Syncona (LON:SYNC) Shares Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

Syncona (LON:SYNC – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 99.60 and last traded at GBX 100. Approximately 543,492 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 358,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.40.
Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 189 price objective on shares of Syncona in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 189.
Syncona’s purpose is to invest to extend and enhance human life. We do this by creating, building and scaling companies to deliver transformational treatments to patients in areas of high unmet need. We aim to build and maintain a diversified portfolio of 20-25 globally leading life science businesses, across development stage, modality and therapeutic area, for the benefit of all our stakeholders. We focus on developing treatments that deliver patient impact by working in close partnership with world-class academic founders and experienced management teams.
