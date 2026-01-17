Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:IMAY) Short Interest Up 85.0% in December

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:IMAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,194 shares, an increase of 85.0% from the December 15th total of 1,186 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 646 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 646 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – May

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMAY. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth $127,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at $210,000.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – May stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.05. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – May has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.17.

About Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – May (IMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (ticker: EFA), up to a predetermined cap, while buffering the first 15% of losses over a one-year period starting May 1. The actively managed fund utilizes FLEX options and collateral. IMAY was launched on May 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

