LBG Media (LON:LBG) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of LBG Media plc (LON:LBG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 79 and last traded at GBX 80.45, with a volume of 21253 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 price objective on shares of LBG Media in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 170.

Get LBG Media alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LBG

LBG Media Price Performance

LBG Media Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of £167.26 million, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 88.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 93.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88.

(Get Free Report)

LBG Media is a multi-brand, multi-channel digital youth publisher and is a leading disrupter in the digital media and social publishing sectors. The Group produces and distributes digital content across a range of mediums including video, editorial, image, audio, and experience (virtual and augmented reality). Since its inception in 2012, the Group has curated a diverse collection of ten core specialist brands using social media platforms (primarily Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, Youtube and TikTok) and has built multiple websites to reach new audiences and drive engagement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LBG Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LBG Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.