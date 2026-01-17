Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Short Interest Update

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 52,066 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the December 15th total of 79,698 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,212 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,212 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Down 0.5%

FDIS traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.34. 113,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,082. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $107.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.37 and its 200 day moving average is $100.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 22,112.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 665,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,623,000 after acquiring an additional 662,710 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,482,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,495,000 after purchasing an additional 122,734 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 127.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 148,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,232,000 after purchasing an additional 82,996 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 762,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,455,000 after purchasing an additional 82,744 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,512,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.