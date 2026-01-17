Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Short Interest Down 32.4% in December

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 49,053 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the December 15th total of 72,573 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,143 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 112,143 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCOM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,706,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,053,000 after acquiring an additional 221,829 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,062,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,361,000 after purchasing an additional 194,559 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,382,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,590,000 after purchasing an additional 119,052 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 654,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,484,000 after purchasing an additional 22,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 348,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,701,000 after purchasing an additional 58,356 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FCOM traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.77. 67,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 52 week low of $48.96 and a 52 week high of $74.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.64.

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

