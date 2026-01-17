VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GFLW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GFLW – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 279,919 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 305% from the previous session’s volume of 69,186 shares.The stock last traded at $28.51 and had previously closed at $28.91.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $657.12 million, a P/E ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.89.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 16,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,865,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,766,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,105 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF by 5,134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,911,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,665,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,891,000 after acquiring an additional 440,000 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF (GFLW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory Free Cash Flow Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of 100 US large-cap growth companies selected based on positive free cash flow trend, earnings, and ROI. Holdings are weighted in the portfolio based on a combination of free cash flow and momentum. GFLW was launched on Dec 3, 2024 and is issued by VictoryShares.

