Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 11,363 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the December 15th total of 16,893 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,201 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FITBI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.59. 24,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,567. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.62. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $26.25.

Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.5095 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. As the parent company of Fifth Third Bank, it offers a wide array of banking and financial products to individuals, small businesses, corporations and governmental entities. Fifth Third Bancorp’s core mission is to provide deposit, lending and wealth management solutions that cater to the evolving needs of its customers.

The company’s principal offerings include consumer and commercial banking services such as checking and savings accounts, home mortgages, credit cards, and installment loans.

