Short Interest in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences (NASDAQ:OACCU) Decreases By 33.7%

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences (NASDAQ:OACCU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,161 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the December 15th total of 3,261 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences stock. Clear Street LLC raised its stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences (NASDAQ:OACCU – Free Report) by 1,589.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,588 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences alerts:

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $10.64. 254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,151. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $11.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74.

About Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences (NASDAQ: OACCU) is a special purpose acquisition company formed to target businesses in the life sciences sector. As a blank?check vehicle, the company raises capital through an initial public offering with the purpose of acquiring or merging with one or more operating companies. Its focus areas include biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices and healthcare services.

Established in Delaware and sponsored by affiliates of Oaktree Capital Management, OACCU leverages the resources and investment expertise of one of the world’s leading alternative asset managers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.