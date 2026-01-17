Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG) Stock Price Up 9.6% – Still a Buy?

Voyager Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:VOYG – Get Free Report) traded up 9.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.40 and last traded at $34.2280. 1,666,292 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,918,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VOYG has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Voyager Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 price target on shares of Voyager Technologies in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Voyager Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Voyager Technologies in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voyager Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Voyager Technologies Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Voyager Technologies

The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average is $30.87.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Voyager Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Voyager Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Technologies during the second quarter valued at $40,000.

Voyager Technologies Company Profile

We are an innovation-driven defense technology and space solutions company. Our company was purpose-built to address issues at the forefront of defense, national security and space industries and we have organized our business to reflect this goal. We strive to solve complex challenges to fortify national security, protect critical assets and unlock new frontiers for human progress and economic development. We are committed to developing and delivering an array of transformative, mission-critical solutions to customers enabled by our advanced technology, analytics and space infrastructure capabilities.

Further Reading

