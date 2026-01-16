Short Interest in Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF (NASDAQ:FDCF) Increases By 52.8%

Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF (NASDAQ:FDCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,803 shares, an increase of 52.8% from the December 15th total of 1,180 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,675 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,675 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDCF. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF in the second quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 34,203 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF alerts:

Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.94. 10,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,739. Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $53.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.28. The company has a market cap of $105.47 million, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.19.

About Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF

The Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF (FDCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies tied with disruptive technologies in communications services. The fund invests in securities of domestic and foreign issuers FDCF was launched on Apr 16, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.