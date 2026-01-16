Short Interest in Marwynn Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWYN) Increases By 51.7%

Marwynn Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWYN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 61,684 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the December 15th total of 40,670 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,406 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,406 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Marwynn in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Marwynn
Marwynn Stock Down 0.8%
Marwynn (NASDAQ:MWYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marwynn had a negative net margin of 94.65% and a negative return on equity of 224.54%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.
Insider Transactions at Marwynn
In related news, CFO Hong Le Liang sold 1,777,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $906,387.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zhifen Zhou sold 2,843,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $1,450,219.68. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 6,398,028 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,994 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.78% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Marwynn in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marwynn in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marwynn in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000.
Marwynn Company Profile
Marwynn Holdings, Inc is a holding company with no operations other than holding the shares of its two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, FuAn Enterprise, Inc (“FuAn”) and Grand Forest Cabinetry Inc (“Grand Forest”), that are in the supply chain business. Through our subsidiaries, we are committed to becoming a leading supply chain company in the U.S. for food, non-alcoholic beverages and indoor home improvement products. Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages FuAn is a food and non-alcoholic beverage supply chain company that specializes in connecting businesses between different regions, particularly between Asia and the U.S.
Further Reading
