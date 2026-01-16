Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Down 5% – Time to Sell?

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) was down 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $110.01 and last traded at $107.8410. Approximately 136,169 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 979,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.56.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIMO. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Wedbush set a $120.00 price objective on Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.13.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.41. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.38%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,660 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 32,527 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,988 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 44,976 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter worth about $649,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 118.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 976 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

