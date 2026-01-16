Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY) Short Interest Update

Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 9,153 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the December 15th total of 5,808 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,918 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,918 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Kovitz Core Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1%
Kovitz Core Equity ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.02. 10,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,286. Kovitz Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $28.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.08. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.99.
Kovitz Core Equity ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $0.0061 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th.
About Kovitz Core Equity ETF
The Kovitz Core Equity ETF (EQTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a narrow, core equity portfolio of companies believed by the adviser to be high quality and undervalued. The actively managed fund invests in large- and mid-cap companies around the globe. EQTY was launched on Dec 28, 2011 and is managed by Kovitz.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kovitz Core Equity ETF
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- A month before the crash
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Is a 93% win rate actually possible?
- Why Trump and Musk suddenly care about Fort Knox
Receive News & Ratings for Kovitz Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kovitz Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.