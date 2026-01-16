Short Interest in Harbor Osmosis International Resource Efficient ETF (NYSEARCA:EFFI) Increases By 94.9%

Harbor Osmosis International Resource Efficient ETF (NYSEARCA:EFFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 384 shares, an increase of 94.9% from the December 15th total of 197 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 298 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 298 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Harbor Osmosis International Resource Efficient ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA EFFI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 164. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.88. Harbor Osmosis International Resource Efficient ETF has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $25.04.

Get Harbor Osmosis International Resource Efficient ETF alerts:

Harbor Osmosis International Resource Efficient ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Harbor Osmosis International Resource Efficient ETF (EFFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-and mid-cap public companies considered highly resource-efficient. Portfolio holdings are selected from developed markets outside the US and weighted by efficiency score, optimizing to outperform its benchmark. EFFI was launched on Dec 11, 2024 and is issued by Harbor.

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Osmosis International Resource Efficient ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Osmosis International Resource Efficient ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.