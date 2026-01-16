Short Interest in Harbor Osmosis International Resource Efficient ETF (NYSEARCA:EFFI) Increases By 94.9%

Harbor Osmosis International Resource Efficient ETF (NYSEARCA:EFFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 384 shares, an increase of 94.9% from the December 15th total of 197 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 298 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 298 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Harbor Osmosis International Resource Efficient ETF Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of NYSEARCA EFFI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 164. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.88. Harbor Osmosis International Resource Efficient ETF has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $25.04.
Harbor Osmosis International Resource Efficient ETF Company Profile
