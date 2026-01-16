American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT) Short Interest Update

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,423 shares, a decrease of 58.2% from the December 15th total of 15,365 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,834 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,834 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century Quality Diversified International ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QINT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 98.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,730,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,820,000 after buying an additional 858,000 shares during the period. Intellus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 626,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,518,000 after acquiring an additional 399,206 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 328.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 126,516 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 98.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 124,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 61,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,395,000.

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF Trading Up 0.2%

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.33. 77,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,373. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a one year low of $45.91 and a one year high of $66.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.38. The company has a market cap of $464.31 million, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.85.

About American Century Quality Diversified International ETF

The American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (QINT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, selected and weighted by value and growth factors. It excludes US firms and lower quality stocks. QINT was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

