urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of ($3.29) million during the quarter.

urban-gro Stock Down 0.6%

UGRO stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 194,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,527. urban-gro has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of urban-gro in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On urban-gro

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in urban-gro stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 97,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.77% of urban-gro as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

About urban-gro

Urban-gro, Inc is a provider of cultivation solutions for the regulated cannabis and controlled environment agriculture markets. The company specializes in engineering, procurement and construction management for both indoor and greenhouse facilities. Its core offerings include professional-grade horticultural lighting systems, fertigation and nutrient distribution equipment, HVAC and environmental control solutions, as well as site assessment and project implementation services designed to optimize plant health and yield.

Complementing its hardware solutions, Urban-gro offers the Emerald Platform, a cloud-based monitoring and management software suite.

