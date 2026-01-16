Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Trading 9.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $10.91. Approximately 28,552,225 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 34,447,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Navitas Semiconductor to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.48.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.22. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 3.16.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 220.85% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ranbir Singh sold 179,354 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $1,556,792.72. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 389,096 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,353.28. The trade was a 31.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Kent Wunderlich, Jr. sold 49,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $462,250.81. Following the sale, the director directly owned 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,634.84. This represents a 36.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,426,898 shares of company stock worth $29,360,063. 29.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 6.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 3.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 3.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor is a fabless semiconductor company specialized in gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits. The company’s core mission centers on delivering high-efficiency, high-power-density power solutions that address the needs of modern electronic devices, ranging from fast chargers for consumer electronics to industrial and automotive power systems.

Navitas offers a portfolio of GaNFast power ICs designed to replace traditional silicon-based power components. These products integrate GaN transistors, drivers and protection features into single-chip solutions, enabling faster charging, reduced energy loss and smaller power supply footprints.

