Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DSY) Short Interest Down 59.5% in December

Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,838 shares, a decrease of 59.5% from the December 15th total of 14,404 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 131,183 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 131,183 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Big Tree Cloud in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Big Tree Cloud Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ DSY traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.28. 49,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,399. Big Tree Cloud has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $7.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Big Tree Cloud stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DSY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,720,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,030,000. Big Tree Cloud accounts for approximately 9.2% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned 8.12% of Big Tree Cloud as of its most recent SEC filing. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Tree Cloud Company Profile

Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited manufactures and sells personal care products and other consumer goods. The company is based in Shenzhen, China. Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Ploutos Group Limited.

See Also

