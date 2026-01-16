IDT (NYSE:IDT) CFO Sells $47,876.80 in Stock

IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) CFO Marcelo Fischer sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $47,876.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 55,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,273.72. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Marcelo Fischer sold 7,009 shares of IDT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $364,678.27.

On Thursday, January 8th, Marcelo Fischer sold 641 shares of IDT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $33,517.89.

Shares of IDT traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.08. 143,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,805. IDT Corporation has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.01. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.78.

IDT ( NYSE:IDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. IDT had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $322.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.00 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. IDT’s payout ratio is presently 7.45%.

Neutral Sentiment: One linked press item references Integrated DNA Technologies (a different “IDT”) expanding its product portfolio; this appears unrelated to NYSE:IDT but could cause occasional headline confusion. Integrated DNA Technologies Expands Synthetic Biology Portfolio

One linked press item references Integrated DNA Technologies (a different “IDT”) expanding its product portfolio; this appears unrelated to NYSE:IDT but could cause occasional headline confusion. Negative Sentiment: CEO Tebogo Malaka resigned amid allegations tied to a bribery sting and pending disciplinary action; coverage cites fallout from a R836 million oxygen-plant project and notes public officials welcoming the resignation. A CEO departure under investigation raises short-term operational and reputational risk and increases governance uncertainty for investors. Suspended IDT CEO Tebogo Malaka resigns following bribery scandal

CEO Tebogo Malaka resigned amid allegations tied to a bribery sting and pending disciplinary action; coverage cites fallout from a R836 million oxygen-plant project and notes public officials welcoming the resignation. A CEO departure under investigation raises short-term operational and reputational risk and increases governance uncertainty for investors. Negative Sentiment: Chief Financial Officer Marcelo Fischer executed two recent stock sales (7,009 shares on Jan 14 at ~$52.03 and 920 shares on Jan 15 at ~$52.04). Combined, these filings show a meaningful reduction in his direct holding (reported up to ~10.97% decrease then a further ~1.62% decrease), which markets often interpret as a negative signal on near-term insider conviction despite his remaining sizable stake. The SEC filing with the transaction details is available here: SEC ownership filing

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDT by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in IDT during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IDT in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in IDT during the third quarter valued at $399,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of IDT in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDT presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

IDT Corporation, founded in 1990 and headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, is a diversified global provider of telecommunications and payment services. The company operates through its primary communications arm, IDT Telecom, and a digital solutions segment that encompasses cross-border money transfers and related fintech offerings. Since its inception, IDT has built an international network infrastructure to support voice and data transmission across more than 200 countries and territories.

Through IDT Telecom, the company offers a suite of voice communication products, including prepaid phone cards, VoIP services, SIP trunking and operator-assisted calling.

